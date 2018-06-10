6:30 P.M. UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Westmoreland and Fayette counties until 7:15 p.m.
6 P.M. UPDATE:
A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Allegheny, Washington, Westmoreland and Fayette counties until 9 p.m.
PREVIOUS STORY:
Wet weather will disrupt your outdoor plans at times today.
The main concerns include heavy rain, damaging winds, thunder and lightning.
Severe Weather Team 11 will be tracking the threat for storms to bring repeated downpours across the same locations which could lead to localized flooding. Stay with Channel 11 News for the latest updates.
