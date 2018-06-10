  • FLASH FLOOD WARNING in effect for much of the area

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    6:30 P.M. UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Westmoreland and Fayette counties until 7:15 p.m. 

    6 P.M. UPDATE:

    A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Allegheny, Washington, Westmoreland and Fayette counties until 9 p.m.

    PREVIOUS STORY:

    Wet weather will disrupt your outdoor plans at times today. 

    The main concerns include heavy rain, damaging winds, thunder and lightning.

    Severe Weather Team 11 will be tracking the threat for storms to bring repeated downpours across the same locations which could lead to localized flooding. Stay with Channel 11 News for the latest updates. 

    Line of heavy storms floods roads, business

    May temperatures reached record highs in these 8 states

    Second round of severe weather causes flooding. downed trees, power lines

    Cool, damp start to the week