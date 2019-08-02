PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 5:13 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for part of Washington County until 6 p.m.
Channel 11 Meteorologist Danielle Dozier will have a live updated forecast, NOW on 11 News.
UPDATE 4:43 p.m.: A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Fayette and Westmoreland counties until 6:15 p.m.
WEATHER ALERThttps://t.co/pmwncDzuHb | https://t.co/5TuINuXud7 | https://t.co/jMjzNKJQ6v | https://t.co/kXBEdLY2tR pic.twitter.com/UUlWSVIMCc— WPXI (@WPXI) August 2, 2019
UPDATE 4:35 p.m.: A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Allegheny, Washington and Westmoreland counties until 7:30 p.m.
Flash Flood Warning for Allegheny County. Turn around, don't drown! #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/h9WG4hGtaQ— Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) August 2, 2019
UPDATE 4:32 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Allegheny County, Fayette, Westmoreland and Washington counties until 5:15 p.m.
SVR T-storm Warning in areas in orange box. 60 mph winds and 1" hail are possible. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/sAXbGXQzQT— Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) August 2, 2019
UPDATE 3:47 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Greene County and Washington County until 4:15 p.m.
UPDATE 3:22 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Westmoreland County until 4 p.m. Friday. This includes Youngstown, PA, Donegal and Jones Mills.
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for much of the same area until 6:15 p.m. and also includes parts of Fayette County.
Storms will be spotty, but the strongest will be capable of heavy rainfall, creating ponding on area roads and gusty winds.
The bulk of the weekend will be dry, with only a stray shower or storm Saturday, mainly south and east of Pittsburgh.
It will be warm right through the weekend, with high temperatures in the 80s.
