PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 1:10 p.m. July 22:
A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Allegheny and Westmoreland counties until 4 p.m. Monday due to heavy rains.
WEATHER ALERThttps://t.co/lSp0ak76Zu | https://t.co/0eoOIwonGn | https://t.co/JfLIUzdoHw | https://t.co/EX61VLA8J5 pic.twitter.com/xCbNMaUykq— WPXI Severe Weather (@WPXIWeather) July 22, 2019
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 2 p.m. for Allegheny, Beaver, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
Periods of showers and a few thunderstorms will move through during the afternoon so make sure you have your umbrella.
Temperatures will be in the low 70s with a north northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.
It will be cloudy Monday night with a lingering shower possible.
Temperatures will fall to near 60 degrees.
Tuesday will bring a partly sunny sky with highs in the mid-70s.
