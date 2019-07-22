  • Flash Flood Warning issued due to heavy rain

    PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 1:10 p.m. July 22:

    A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Allegheny and Westmoreland counties until 4 p.m. Monday due to heavy rains.

    Stay with Severe Weather Center 11 for the latest on the heavy rains and flooding.

    A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 2 p.m. for Allegheny, Beaver, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

    Periods of showers and a few thunderstorms will move through during the afternoon so make sure you have your umbrella. 

    Temperatures will be in the low 70s with a north northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph. 

    It will be cloudy Monday night with a lingering shower possible.

    Temperatures will fall to near 60 degrees. 

    Tuesday will bring a partly sunny sky with highs in the mid-70s. 

