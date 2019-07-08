A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Fayette County until 11:15 p.m.
Flash Flood Warning for the Uniontown area in Fayette county until 11:15 pm #wpxi #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/HDUe7IVxw4— Stephanie Allison (@StephAllisonWx) July 8, 2019
Pockets of rain and thunder will produce heavy downpours in some spots Sunday afternoon and will continue through the evening.
A few storms could again lead to flash flooding.
Heavy rain will end later in the evening and a few spotty showers overnight can't be ruled out.
Monday will be near average, with early clouds early then mixing with some afternoon sun.
A few isolated showers are possible.
