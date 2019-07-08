  • Flash Flood Warning issued for Fayette County

    Updated:

    A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Fayette County until 11:15 p.m.

    Pockets of rain and thunder will produce heavy downpours in some spots Sunday afternoon and will continue through the evening.

    A few storms could again lead to flash flooding. 

    Heavy rain will end later in the evening and a few spotty showers overnight can't be ruled out.

    Monday will be near average, with early clouds early then mixing with some afternoon sun.

    A few isolated showers are possible.  

