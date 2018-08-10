  • FLASH FLOOD WARNING issued for some counties as showers, isolated storms possible Friday afternoon

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    UPDATE 2 P.M.

    A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Allegheny and Westmoreland counties until 5 p.m.

    ORIGINAL STORY:

    Spotty showers will become more widespread this afternoon and this evening. 

    A few thunderstorms will break out, too.  Areas of heavy rain late this afternoon and early this evening could lead to localized flooding.

     Some areas will see more than an inch of rain in a few hours leading to high water issues.

    STORM TRACKER: Timing of showers, isolated storms moving through Friday 

    The areas most likely to see heavy downpours are Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington, Fayette and Greene counties. 

