0 FLASH FLOOD WARNING issued for some counties as storms move through

PITTSBURGH -

UPDATE 4:55 P.M.: A Flash Flood Warning has again been extended for parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties until 8 p.m.

UPDATE 4:30 P.M.: Showers and storms have been moving through the area today with reports of flash flooding.

Torrential rainfall of 1 inch per hour are possible along with lightning and gusty winds in the strongest storms.

The threat of showers and storms will continue through about midnight.

UPDATE 3:45 P.M.: Becks Run Road at Raven Street in the South Hills is closed because of flooding.

Beck Run Rd at Raven St closed because of flooding. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/3c8pXCly1H — Gordon Loesch (@WPXIGordon) August 10, 2018

UPDATE 3:30 P.M.: The warning has been extended for some areas until 6:15 p.m.

UPDATE 2 P.M.: A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Allegheny and Westmoreland counties until 5 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Spotty showers will become more widespread this afternoon and this evening.

DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

A few thunderstorms will break out, too. Areas of heavy rain late this afternoon and early this evening could lead to localized flooding.

Some areas will see more than an inch of rain in a few hours leading to high water issues.

STORM TRACKER: Timing of showers, isolated storms moving through Friday

The areas most likely to see heavy downpours are Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington, Fayette and Greene counties.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.