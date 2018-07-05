  • FLASH FLOOD WARNING: Storms bringing heavy rain, more flooding Thursday

    7:08 AM THURSDAY UPDATE: A flash flood warning is in effect for central Allegheny County.

    UPDATE: A flood advisory is in effect for parts of Allegheny, Westmoreland, Indiana and Armstrong counties Thursday morning as heavy rain moves through the area.

    A flash flood watch has been issued for much of the area for Thursday afternoon and evening.

    An approaching cold front will trigger several rounds of showers and thunderstorms Thursday, with the most numerous storms and heaviest rain coming during the afternoon and evening.

    Storms that develop after noon will be capable of producing heavy amounts of rain, wind gusts of more than 40 mph and large hail.

    Localized flooding will be the biggest concern heading through the day as rainfall amounts could top 2 inches in parts of the area.

    Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 throughout Thursday and Thursday night on air and online for live tracking, updated forecasts and flash flood watches and warning.

