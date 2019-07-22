PITTSBURGH - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 2 p.m. for Allegheny, Beaver, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
Showers and storms will move through during the morning commute so make sure you have your umbrella. There's the potential for lightning and very heavy rain in spots.
Temperatures will be in the low 70s with a north northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.
It will be cloudy Monday night with a lingering shower possible.
WEATHER ALERThttps://t.co/lSp0ak76Zu | https://t.co/0eoOIwonGn | https://t.co/JfLIUzdoHw | https://t.co/EX61VLA8J5 pic.twitter.com/5NDK4VFcRo— WPXI Severe Weather (@WPXIWeather) July 22, 2019
Temperatures will fall to near 60 degrees.
Tuesday will bring a partly sunny sky with highs in the mid-70s.
