  • Flash Flood Watch for areas experiencing heavy rain

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 2 p.m. for Allegheny, Beaver, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

    Showers and storms will move through during the morning commute so make sure you have your umbrella. There's the potential for lightning and very heavy rain in spots.

    Related Headlines

    INTERACTIVE RADAR

    Temperatures will be in the low 70s with a north northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph. 

    It will be cloudy Monday night with a lingering shower possible.

    Temperatures will fall to near 60 degrees. 

    Tuesday will bring a partly sunny sky with highs in the mid-70s. 

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories