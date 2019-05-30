PITTSBURGH - Showers and storms will once again develop this afternoon and evening.
Any storm that develops will be capable of producing damaging winds and hail.
TRACK THE STORMS USING INTERACTIVE RADAR
Flash flooding is also a concern after days of heavy rainfall.
An isolated tornado is possible, mainly south and east of the Pittsburgh area. Highs will reach the low 70s with humid and breezy conditions.
If you want to receive ALERTS about severe weather in your community, DOWNLOAD our FREE Severe Weather Team 11 App.
Friday will be pleasant as drier air works its way in.
Expect highs in the mid-70s and dry conditions.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}