  • Flash flood watch in effect for most of the area

    PITTSBURGH - Showers and storms will once again develop this afternoon and evening. 

    Any storm that develops will be capable of producing damaging winds and hail.

    Flash flooding is also a concern after days of heavy rainfall.

    An isolated tornado is possible, mainly south and east of the Pittsburgh area. Highs will reach the low 70s with humid and breezy conditions.

    Friday will be pleasant as drier air works its way in.

    Expect highs in the mid-70s and dry conditions.

