    A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Clarion, Indiana, Washington and Westmoreland counties until 10 p.m.

    It will be mostly cloudy, warm and humid again Sunday with a chance of showers and a few isolated storms.

    >>RELATED STORY: Flooding across the area after heavy rain, storms moved through

    It will be warm, but not as humid Monday. 

    It will still feel uncomfortable outside. 

    Clouds will mix with afternoon sun and a stray shower can't be ruled out. 

