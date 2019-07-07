A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Clarion, Indiana, Washington and Westmoreland counties until 10 p.m.
WEATHER ALERThttps://t.co/CxqkEljroS | https://t.co/ym2MDP8I4G | https://t.co/nvDLl8sHag | https://t.co/j8HsxbziQw pic.twitter.com/bIJy1Gzx25— Stephen Cropper (@WPXICropper) July 7, 2019
It will be mostly cloudy, warm and humid again Sunday with a chance of showers and a few isolated storms.
It will be warm, but not as humid Monday.
It will still feel uncomfortable outside.
Clouds will mix with afternoon sun and a stray shower can't be ruled out.
