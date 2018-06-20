  • Flash flood watch issued as showers, storms inch closer

    UPDATE 11:00 a.m. - A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for much of our viewing area until 10 p.m. due to showers and storms that are expected this afternoon and evening.

    The watch covers Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington, Fayette, Green, Monongalia, Preston and Garrett counties.  A watch means conditions are favorable for flash flooding but it is not a certainty.

    Meteorologist Scott Harbaugh is in Severe Weather Center 11 tracking the storm threat for Channel 11 News at Noon.

    Showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous Wednesday afternoon and this evening.  Any area picking up thunderstorms later today will have to watch for localized flooding.

    STORM TRACKER: Showers, storms popping up through mid-week

    A front over the area will act as a focal point for several waves of rain and thunderstorms into Wednesday night. Slow-moving storms in this moisture-rich air mass will be able to produce heavy amounts of rain in a short period of time, leading to high water issues for parts of the area.

