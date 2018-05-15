  • Flash flood watch issued as stormy weather pattern continues

    Updated:

    Strong to severe storms will be possible again Tuesday, bringing the threat of damaging winds, localized flooding, hail and frequent lightning.

    A flash flood watch has been issued for much of the area starting at 1 p.m. and lasting through the evening. A flash flood watch means conditions are favorable for flash flooding but not a certainty.

    Isolated storms Tuesday morning will evolve into more widespread storms during the afternoon and evening.

    Many areas have been soaked with rain the past few days, and any additional heavy rain could cause flash flooding. Watch for quickly changing road conditions if storms develop.

    The strongest storms will bring winds in excess of 50 mph and hail.

