    A flash flood watch is in effect for Allegheny, Beaver, Washington and Westmoreland Counties until 4 a.m. Monday. 

    The heaviest rain should move through the area late Sunday afternoon, Sunday night and early on Monday.

    Up to 3 inches of rain will be possible, mainly Sunday night through Monday, raising concerns over possible flooding and landslides.

    It will become much colder on Monday, with snow showers likely late Monday and into Tuesday.

    A coating is possible in some locations.

