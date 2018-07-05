A flash flood watch has been issued for much of the area for Thursday afternoon and evening.
RELATED STORY: Severe storm knocks down trees, floods roads in Allegheny County
Related Headlines
An approaching cold front will trigger several rounds of showers and thunderstorms Thursday, with the most numerous storms and heaviest rain coming during the afternoon and evening.
Storms that develop after noon will be capable of producing heavy amounts of rain, wind gusts of more than 40 mph and large hail.
DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
Localized flooding will be the biggest concern heading through the day as rainfall amounts could top 2 inches in parts of the area.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 throughout Thursday and Thursday night on air and online for live tracking, updated forecasts and flash flood watches and warning.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police: 10-month-old girl dies after being run over by vehicle in driveway
- Girl injured in apparent shark attack near Myrtle Beach pier
- VIDEO: City prepares for July 4th celebration
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}