PITTSBURGH - Flash freeze is possible Tuesday morning as quickly falling temperatures are expected to ice up wet roads across the area.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for much of the area.
We’re tracking the cold air pouring in starting Tuesday -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
Overnight rain can quickly ice up on untreated surfaces as temperatures fall into the 20s through the morning.
Rain showers will change to scattered snow showers that will continue on and off through the day Tuesday. Most areas will see well under an inch of snow by Tuesday evening.
Temperatures will continue to fall through the 20s during the day Tuesday, with wind chills falling to near zero by late Tuesday evening.
Subzero wind chills are likely late Tuesday night into Friday morning as arctic air pours into the region. Actual air temperatures will be in the single digits Wednesday and Thursday, with record lows possible Thursday morning across the area.
Wind chill advisories and warnings have been issued from 1 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Friday.
