PITTSBURGH - Rain has moved out of the area, but high water will be a concern heading into the weekend.
A Flood Advisory is in effect for the Ohio River at Pittsburgh until Sunday evening.
The Mon Wharf Parking area and North Shore Riverwalk have also begun to take on water. River levels will have to be watched for any road closures heading into the weekend.
Temperatures in the teens will have your furnace working overtime early Saturday, with wind chills near 0º to start the day. Cold air will keep highs below freezing and could set the stage for a snowy Sunday night-Monday morning.
Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking a complicated southern system that is currently forecast to push light snow into the area around sunset Sunday night. Based on the most recent data, light snow will continue through Monday morning.
Snow could be falling during the morning commute Monday, and cold road temperatures will allow even a coating of snow to create icy spots. Recent heavy rain has also washed away any residual ice treatment left on roads and sidewalks, so plan now for possible delays.
As always, this forecast will change as the system develops and moves closer to our area through the weekend. Stay with our team of meteorologists for updates, and check back often for the latest on Channel 11 News.
