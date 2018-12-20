PITTSBURGH - With several rounds of wet weather that will impact plans heading into the weekend, a Flood Advisory has been issued for the Ohio River at Pittsburgh until Monday.
A larger weather system will spread light to moderate rainfall to the region beginning late Thursday afternoon.
Rain will continue on and off into Friday night, bringing 1 to 2 inches of rainfall across the area. The rain will lead to gradual rises on area rivers into the weekend.
Periods of rain will continue into Friday evening before mixing with and changing to snow showers. A light coating of snow is possible by Saturday morning.
The Ohio river at Pittsburgh is expect to reach the Mon Wharf Parking area Saturday evening before cresting Sunday morning at 19.2 feet, putting part of the North Shore Riverwalk under water.
The river should drop below 18 feet again by Monday afternoon.
Winds will also pick up late Friday through Saturday, with gusts to 35 mph at times, especially during the day Saturday.
Temperatures will be in the 30s much of the day Saturday, with wind chills in the 20s.
