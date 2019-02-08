PITTSBURGH - Rain has moved out of the area, but high water will be a concern heading into the weekend.
A Flood Warning for streams and creeks is in effect until 9:45 a.m. Friday for southern Washington, southern Westmoreland and most of Greene and Fayette counties. Keep alert if you live near a stream or creek in these areas.
Related Headlines
We’re LIVE monitoring where flooding is the biggest concern and where roads are being forced to close -- NOW on Channel 11 Morning News.
A Flood Advisory is in effect for the Ohio River at Pittsburgh until Sunday evening.
The Mon Wharf Parking area and North Shore Riverwalk have also begun to take on water. River levels will have to be watched for any road closures heading into the weekend.
You'll also need your heavy coat heading out the door as winter makes a comeback.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Falling temperatures will drop below freezing through the morning, with strong wind gusts making it feel even colder. Winds could gust to 40 mph through the day, pushing wind chills into the teens by the time children walk home from the bus stop after school.
Sunshine and single-digit wind chills will kick off your weekend Saturday, and Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking the threat of snow returning by Sunday evening.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}