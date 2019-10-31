  • Flood Warning in effect for part of Allegheny County

    PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 5:29 p.m. - The Tornado Watch has been canceled for the entire viewing area. 

     Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper is updating his forecast LIVE on 11 News at 5. 

    UPDATE 4:53 p.m. - A flood warning has been issued for another part of Allegheny County until 7 p.m.

    UPDATE 4:31 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for part of Indiana County until 5:15 p.m.

    UPDATE 4:05 p.m. - A Flood Warning has been issued for northwest Allegheny Counties until 7:00 p.m.

    UPDATE 3:30 p.m. - A Flood Advisory has been issued for Allegheny and Washington counties until 5:00 p.m.

    UPDATE 3:02 p.m. - A Tornado Watch has been issued for Armstrong, Clarion, Fayette, Indiana and Westmoreland counties until midnight. 

    Rain, storms and wind -- and that's just through late Thursday afternoon.

    You will need your rain gear at times Thursday as a powerful autumn cold front plows through the area late in the afternoon.

    Rain will become widespread and heavy during the mid-day hours, with localized flooding possible in low-lying and poor drainage areas. One to two inches of rain are likely through late Thursday afternoon.

    Strong thunderstorms will develop just after lunch and exit the area by 5 to 6 p.m. Some of the storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, torrential rain and an isolated tornado.

    A wind advisory will be in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday across the area.

    The best chance for severe weather is from Pittsburgh east and south.

    Rain will taper off to scattered showers for trick-or-treating Thursday night, but gusty winds will be howling at 40 mph at times, making the young ones hang on tight to their candy buckets and bags.

    Much colder air drives in Thursday night, allowing for some wet snow to mix in with the rain after midnight. Nothing will stick, but it's a harsh reminder that it will officially be November.

