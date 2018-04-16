  • FLOOD WARNING: Landslides, flooding possible as rain moves through

    Updated:

    A flood warning has been issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Washington and Westmoreland counties until 10 a.m. Monday. 

    A flash flood watch is also in effect for the same counties until 4 a.m. Monday. 

    The heaviest rain will move through the area Sunday night and early on Monday.

    Between 1 and inches of rain is possible, mainly tonight through Monday, leading to flooding and landslide concerns. Expect water to pond on roadways.

    The heavy rain will wind down to showers during the morning drive time on Monday Morning.

    On Monday, temperatures will turn colder, with snow showers likely late Monday into Tuesday. A coating is possible in some locations.

