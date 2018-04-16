Ponding, hydroplaning and high water are possible as rain soaks the area Monday morning.
A Flood Warning is in effect until 10 a.m. for Allegheny, Westmoreland and Beaver counties and south.
Much of the area has seen at least an inch of rain since Sunday afternoon, causing concern in low-lying and flood-prone areas.
Rain will taper off to scattered showers during the day, but an additional quarter-inch to half-inch of rain is likely across the area.
Colder air will pour into the region later Monday, turning rain showers to snow showers at night. A coating is possible on grassy surfaces by Tuesday morning.
