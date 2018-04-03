Rain will become widespread Tuesday, with up to an inch of rain falling across the area during the day.
A Flood Warning is in effect for Fayette and Greene counties until 6:30 p.m. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday for Allegheny, Westmoreland and Washington counties.
Up to two inches of rain are possible in the areas under the flash flood warnings and watches.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH until 4pm.— Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) April 3, 2018
Heavy rain of 1" or more could lead to flash flooding in the area today.
Latest --> https://t.co/3lNA1g4kFS pic.twitter.com/c1C6fjTKP2
An isolated thunderstorm is possible during the day.
On and off showers will continue Tuesday night with a line of thunderstorms after midnight as a cold front approaches the area. Heavy rain and wind gusts in excess of 40 mph will be possible with some of the stronger storms.
Lingering showers will last into Wednesday, with temperatures falling through the 40s during the day.
Wet snow could mix in with the rain. There will be no snow accumulation.
It will be windy Wednesday with gusts to 45 mph.
