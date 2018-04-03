  • Flood warnings, watches as soaking rain pushes through area

    Updated:

    Rain will become widespread Tuesday, with up to an inch of rain falling across the area during the day.

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    Related Headlines

    A Flood Warning is in effect for Fayette and Greene counties until 6:30 p.m. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday for Allegheny, Westmoreland and Washington counties.

    Up to two inches of rain are possible in the areas under the flash flood warnings and watches.

    An isolated thunderstorm is possible during the day.

    On and off showers will continue Tuesday night with a line of thunderstorms after midnight as a cold front approaches the area. Heavy rain and wind gusts in excess of 40 mph will be possible with some of the stronger storms.

    Lingering showers will last into Wednesday, with temperatures falling through the 40s during the day.

    Wet snow could mix in with the rain. There will be no snow accumulation.

    It will be windy Wednesday with gusts to 45 mph.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Valerie Smock
         		 Kevin Benson
         		 Click to Download
     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Flood warnings, watches as soaking rain pushes through area

  • Headline Goes Here

    Upper Midwest buffeted by heavy spring snowstorm

  • Headline Goes Here

    DA Zappala: February officer-involved shooting death was ‘justified'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police searching for missing man who hasn't taken medication

  • Headline Goes Here

    Low turnout for Pirates home opener