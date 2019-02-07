PITTSBURGH - Watch for quickly changing travel conditions Thursday morning as fog reduces visibility.
Showers return around lunchtime, with the threat of steady rain and a thunderstorm through the evening.
Rain could be moderate to heavy at times, with localized flooding of creeks, streams and poor drainage areas possible.
A Flood Watch is in effect through Friday morning for all of western Pennsylvania. A Flood Advisory has been issued for the Ohio River at Pittsburgh from Friday morning until Sunday evening.
Colder air rushes in early Friday and will change any leftover rain to a few snow showers before ending.
Temperatures will fall through the 30s through the day Friday, with wind chills in the single digits by Saturday morning.
