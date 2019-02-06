0 Flood watch in effect, advisory issued with several rounds of rain this week

PITTSBURGH - Keep the umbrella with you these next few days as we track rain.

Showers will be steady and could be heavy at times through Wednesday evening. Rain will taper off past 7 p.m. with only a spotty shower and some fog around overnight.

Thursday morning will bring a stray shower, otherwise, expect areas of fog and a cloudy sky.

More wet weather will move in Thursday afternoon and night. T-storms are possible during this time frame and the strongest may produce strong wind gusts and blinding rain.

INTERACTIVE RADAR

Rain amounts will total 1" to 2" by Friday morning with a few areas picking up a bit more.

Areas streams and creeks will have to be watched closely late Thursday and Thursday night. River levels will come up Friday and Saturday as water makes its way into area rivers.

Water should come up onto the Mon Wharf parking area and North Shore River Walk Friday and recede by the end of the weekend.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh announced that the Mon Wharf will be closed on Friday.

It will remain open on Thursday, but no parking will be permitted along the lower planter wall and ll vehicles must be removed from the lot by 7 p.m.

Temperatures will fall during the day Friday with much colder air expected into Saturday morning.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest timing and track of the heaviest rain.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.