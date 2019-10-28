  • Fog clears giving way to sunny Monday afternoon

    PITTSBURGH - The heavy fog many of us saw Monday morning will clear out, giving way to lots of sunshine.

    Sunshine will continue with highs in the mid-60s. You'll need a jacket if you're heading to the Steelers game Monday night as temperatures will fall into the 50s.

    Mostly clear conditions will take place overnight with lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will bring warmer weather with highs near 70.

    You can always get updated forecasts for Halloween with our Severe Weather Team 11 App.  

    Rain looks to develop as we head into Wednesday night. Halloween also looks to be a wet one with a low-pressure system moving through. Rain could be steady and heavy at times. 

