  • Fog could slow your morning commute Thursday

    PITTSBURGH - Fog could slow your morning commute early Thursday, with visibility reduced in many spots. Allow some extra time-especially around school bus stops. 

    A few lingering showers will gradually fade through the afternoon, but clouds will be slow to move out.

    Drier air will filter into the area by late evening, gradually lowering humidity levels and making it feel more comfortable.

    You'll want to make plans outdoors as the week ends and the weekend begins as sunshine and seasonal temperatures settle back in. 

