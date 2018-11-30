PITTSBURGH - Fog could make it tough to see in spots Friday night into Saturday; allow some extra time as you head out for dinner or shopping.
The fog could be thick in a few spots until the wind starts to pick up early Saturday morning.
Steady rain returns late Saturday morning, with much of the area seeing a half-inch of rain or more to start the weekend. Temperatures will top out in the upper 40s Saturday.
Sunday looks mostly dry and much warmer with highs near 60 degrees.
