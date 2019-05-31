PITTSBURGH - Finally! A break in the steady stream of showers and storms. Friday will start with areas of fog and clouds, but there will be breaks of sun by noon.
A weak system could bring a quick passing shower after lunch, but severe weather and heavy rain are not in the forecast.
Cooler, less humid air will filter in through the evening-setting a perfect night for grilling or enjoying time around the fire pit with friends and family.
After a week of rain, you'll get several dry hours early Saturday to cut the grass, garden or hit the bike trails-but-watch for more showers and storms late day.
