Light rain and fog will be in the Pittsburgh area Wednesday morning, potentially slowing the commute with ponding on roads and reduced visibility.
DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
Related Headlines
Rain will be in the area much of the day Wednesday, with most areas seeing about a quarter-inch of additional rain through the early evening.
Temperatures will be in the 50s much of the day Wednesday.
On and off rain will continue through Thursday and into Friday. A rumble of thunder is also possible Thursday afternoon and evening.
TRENDING NOW:
- You'll soon be able to cruise Pittsburgh's three rivers on a Tiki boat
- Two men arrested in deadly shooting near Schenley Park
- 5 kids eat marijuana at park; girl's father arrested for allegedly asking her to sell it
- VIDEO: Man receives kidney from friend killed in van dragging incident
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}