    PITTSBURGH - Fog will slow your commute again Friday morning. If you're on the roads, use low-beam headlights and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. 

    Fog will gradually fade through mid-morning, leaving a nice mix of clouds and sunshine through the afternoon. A stray shower will be possible, especially east and south of Pittsburgh. 

    Temperatures and humidity creep back up through the weekend, and a few showers will pop up from time to time, too.

    Right now, neither day appears to be a washout, but you'll want to keep checking with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest as you make plans outdoors. 

