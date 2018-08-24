  • Fog popping up in spots Friday morning

    PITTSBURGH - Isolated areas of fog could cause some brake tapping for Friday’s morning commute.

    Any fog will lift by 8 a.m., leaving plenty of sunshine.

    It will be a warmer afternoon, but not humid. High temperatures will approach 80 degrees.

    Humidity will slowly creep up over the weekend, with a shower or storm in spots.

    Most of the weekend will be dry. The best chance of a shower or storm will be late Saturday night and Sunday.

