Fog to start your Friday, rain returning this evening

PITTSBURGH — Patchy fog will reduce visibility in spots again early Friday. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Jefferson and Indiana counties, and the higher elevations of Fayette and Westmoreland.

It will be another cloudy day with showers returning toward evening from southwest to northeast across the area. Rain will be with us on and off Friday night and Saturday morning. The steadiest rain will fall south of I-70.

After a few morning showers Saturday, skies remaining cloudy but dry weather is expected for Pittsburgh’s Light Up Night.

Sunshine returns Sunday along with milder temperatures.

