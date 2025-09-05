Fog to start your Friday, turning to sunshine by this afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Low clouds and fog could greet you out the door with visibility lowest from about Pittsburgh points north. Clouds will give way to sun by this afternoon as a southwesterly breeze warms us back into the low 80s.

Another cold front will be on our doorstep tonight, which means a chance for some showers and perhaps a storm late. There may be enough juice in the atmosphere for a gusty storm, mainly south and east of Pittsburgh.

Additional waves of light showers can be expected Saturday which will keep temperatures in the mid-60s much of the day.

After a chilly start Sunday, we should see gradually warming conditions early next week under plenty of sunshine.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest updates and have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you for the latest updates, watches and warnings.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group