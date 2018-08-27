Areas of fog will slow down Monday’s morning commute in a few spots.
Fog will slowly dissipate by mid-morning, leaving the area with partly sunny skies.
It will be a very warm and humid day with high temperatures approaching the upper 80s. It will feel like 90-92 degrees this afternoon with the humidity.
A stray shower or storm could cool things off, but most areas will not see rain.
The heat and humidity continues Tuesday with high temperatures near 90 degrees.
