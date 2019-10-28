PITTSBURGH - Watch for a few areas of fog as you head out to work and school Monday.
Patchy fog will burn off by mid to late morning, but a couple of spots could force you to slow down as you head out the door Monday. Skies will end up with a lot of sunshine during the afternoon. It will be mild, too, with highs today in the mid to upper 60s.
Related Headlines
Quiet weather continues through much of Wednesday, but an approaching system will bring us the chance for steady rain much of Halloween. Some of the rain could be heavy. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we track the impact on trick-or-treating Thursday.
You can always get updated forecasts for Halloween with our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}