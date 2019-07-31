PITTSBURGH - Overnight rain has left areas of fog for the morning commute. Fog will not be a problem everywhere this morning, but a few areas will be thick causing you to slow down on your morning drive.
Isolated morning showers will become more widespread this afternoon. A thunderstorm or two is possible, but most areas will see on and off showers this afternoon into this evening as a cold front crosses the area.
While widespread flooding is not expected, any areas that saw high water issues Tuesday night will have to be on alert for any rounds of heavy rain during the day Wednesday.
