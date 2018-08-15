Areas of fog will slow Wednesday’s morning commute.
Fog, especially north of downtown Pittsburgh, will have visibility reduced to a few hundred feet in several spots. Make sure to use low beams or fog lamps and leave plenty of distance between vehicles.
Related Headlines
DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
Fog will quickly burn off by mid-morning, leaving the area with sun and a few clouds the rest of the day. It will be warm with high temperatures pushing into the mid-80s.
The break in the rain will be brief with showers and thunderstorms returning to the area Thursday and Friday. Some of the rain to close out the week could be heavy with localized flooding possible.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest on your forecast.
TRENDING NOW:
- List of alleged 'predator priests' in Pittsburgh and Greensburg
- Pittsburgh, Greensburg dioceses included in report that names 300 alleged 'predator priests'
- PHOTOS: Local priests named in grand jury report
- RAW VIDEO: Bishop Zubik responds on behalf of Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}