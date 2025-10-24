Freeze Warning issued for multiple local counties for start of weekend

PITTSBURGH — Cold temperatures early Saturday could lead to frost or a hard freeze for many areas.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties until 9 a.m.

More clouds than sunshine will stick around through the day, but less wind and no rain should help temperatures slowly climb back into the low to mid-50s.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend for outdoor plans with Mostly Sunny skies and temperatures warming near 60.

The next system may bring us steady rain by the middle of next week, although the exact track is still uncertain. Regardless, temperatures will remain below average with another cold shot of air coming by Halloween.

