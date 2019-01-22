PITTSBURGH - Temperatures will warm to near freezing Tuesday afternoon, slowly rising into the mid-30s by Wednesday morning.
Freezing rain could ice things up early Wednesday in some areas, making the morning commute a mess.
Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking "milder" air bringing rain to the area before sunrise, but ground temperatures will be slow to warm up.
Our exclusive Road Temperature Forecast shows below freezing road temperatures for many locations through the morning commute. That means rain could freeze on contact-making untreated surfaces icy.
Eventually, air and ground temperatures will warm up enough for steady rain through the afternoon.
Late Wednesday evening, another shot of arctic air will change the rain back to snow-with light accumulations expected through Thursday morning.
