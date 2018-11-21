PITTSBURGH - A brief wintry mix of freezing drizzle and snow showers could cause slick spots Wednesday night and early Thursday.
With temperatures falling below freezing, untreated surfaces could become icy, especially bridges and overpasses.
You'll need the extra calories to stay warm Thanksgiving day as bitter cold settles in by early morning.
Lows will start in the teens, and high temperatures will struggle to get back into the upper 20s.
We'll warm up a bit Friday ahead of the next fast-moving system, which will bring a cold rain our way to start the weekend.
Thanksgiving Day will bring the coldest air all season with temperatures in the teens in the morning with light winds. Highs Thursday will only reach the upper 20s.
