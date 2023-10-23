Freezing temps to start the day; highs make it into the upper 50s

PITTSBURGH — It will be a frosty start to the day Monday, literally. Many areas will start the day in the lower to mid-30s. Give yourself a minute or two to scrape the ice off your windshield.

Sunshine will warm temperatures up quickly Monday as we make it into the upper 50s by late afternoon.

Winds will shift out of the south and temperatures will climb to near 70 degrees for many locations starting Tuesday. The warmer marks will stick around through the end of the work week with highs in the mid-70s by Thursday and Friday.

