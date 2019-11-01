PITTSBURGH - A large part of our region was under Tornado watches and flood warnings as heavy rain and strong winds blew threw the area.
Updated List: Trick-or-treat times for southwestern Pennsylvania
Related Headlines
Even though the storms have passed for the most part, we are still feeling the effects.
Layer up Friday! November comes in with a bang, as wind chills dip into the 20s early Friday – making for a cold walk to the bus stop.
Kids will need the hats and gloves because of wind gusts from 20-30 miles per hour. Winds will gradually let up through the day, but temperatures will struggle to get out of the mid-40s.
A few rain showers could mix with snow showers early Friday, then sunshine returns by the afternoon.
If you're raking leaves this weekend, the weather should cooperate. Less wind, more sun and a feeling of fall in the air.
You can get updated forecasts for Halloween with our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the hour-by-hour changes throughout the day on air, online and on all of our streaming apps.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}