Friday rain will preview return of winter, scattered snow showers this weekend

PITTSBURGH — We have certainly seen better weekends of weather.

Clouds will thicken up Friday with scattered showers arriving in time for Friday evening plans. Rain will continue on and off through the night Friday.

Saturday will see a few steadier rounds of rain with a few breaks. A solid soaking is likely Saturday afternoon with a few rumbles of thunder possible. A few high water issues can’t be ruled out as heavy rain will be possible for a few hours.

Colder air sweeps in late Saturday night and Sunday bringing a quick drop in temperatures and a return of winter. Wind chills will dip into the teens and 20s with scattered snow showers off and on through the day Sunday. Light snow accumulation is possible late Sunday into early Monday, especially north and east of Pittsburgh. Stay with Severe Weather Team for the latest live updates on Channel 11 News and have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you when you head out for alerts, watches and warnings.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group