  • Frigid start to day with temps in teens

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Temperatures will once again start in the upper teens and lower 20s Monday morning.

    Most areas will barely get back to freezing during the afternoon, despite a fair amount of sunshine.

    Related Headlines

    Wind will be very light, so wind chill will not be a factor.

    Temperatures will warm up very slowly this week. High temperatures will crack into the 40s by Thursday, with rain returning to the area by Friday.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     
     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories