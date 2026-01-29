Frigid temperatures stick around at least through the weekend

PITTSBURGH — Frigid conditions will stick with us the rest of the week with a few record low temperatures in jeopardy Friday and Saturday mornings.

Make sure to stay safe in the extreme cold. If you can’t stay indoors limited your time outside, make sure to dress in warm layers and wear waterproof clothing. Cover exposed skin; wear a hat, mask and gloves. Keep pets indoors. Make sure to protect indoor pipes. Stay warm and safe.

High temperatures in the next few days will barely make it into the double digits. Wind chill will be below zero every morning throughout the week.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for live updates on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group