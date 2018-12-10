PITTSBURGH - Temperatures once again started in the upper teens and lower 20s Monday morning.
Most areas will barely get back to freezing during the afternoon, despite a fair amount of sunshine.
Related Headlines
Wind will be very light, so wind chill will not be a factor.
Temperatures will warm up very slowly this week. High temperatures will crack into the 40s by Thursday, with rain returning to the area by Friday.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}