PITTSBURGH - Heavy coats again Thursday as temperatures will start the day in the lower 20s with wind chills in the low to mid-teens. It will only warm up to near freezing Thursday afternoon.
That cold air will set the stage for a light wintry mix to break out across the area Thursday night. Cold ground and temperatures hovering near freezing Thursday night will help create icy areas and light freezing rain and snow move into the region.
All precipitation is expected to be light, but with very cold ground from recent days, any untreated surfaces could get a light glaze of ice Thursday night and early Friday morning before temperatures warm much above freezing.
Light rain showers will continue on and off Friday with temperatures climbing into the 40s.
Highs will be in the 50s this weekend, but with rain likely Saturday and a few lingering showers Sunday.
