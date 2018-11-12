PITTSBURGH - Many of you will be scraping ice off your windshield Monday morning with temperatures in the low to mid-20s across the area.
Temperatures will warm into the 40s during the day as clouds increase ahead of the next system.
Related Headlines
We'll have what you need to know about the timing of possible winter weather -- on Channel 11 Morning News.
Rain showers will develop Monday evening across the area from south to north.
Rain showers will start to mix with snow after midnight across much of the area.
Occasional rain and snow showers will continue through the night, possibly dusting grassy surfaces in the Pittsburgh area by Tuesday morning.
The best chance for an inch or more of snow will be north of a line from Beaver Falls to Butler to DuBois.
Scattered snow showers will taper off Tuesday morning, with gusty winds to 30 mph. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will be in the mid-30s but feel like mid-20s.
You can get instant alerts and warnings from Severe Weather Team 11 to your smart device with the WPXI Severe Weather Team 11 app. It's free at iTunes and Google Play.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}