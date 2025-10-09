Frosty start to the work day before sun takes over in the afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Find a jacket and possibly an ice scraper before heading out to the car this morning. Some areas are seeing their first frost of the season today with temperatures in the 30s in much of the area.

There will be a ton of sun during the day today, and we’ll stay dry at least into the weekend.

High temperatures over the next several days will only be in the 60s.

It will be another frosty night tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid 30s in a good chunk of the region.

