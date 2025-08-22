Good deal of sunshine in the forecast for Friday as temperatures push into the 80s

PITTSBURGH — It will be a great looking close to the week with a good deal of sunshine Friday. Temperatures will push into the 80s but humidity will not be a big issues.

Temperatures and humidity will creep back up Saturday with spotty showers and a thunderstorm possible late Saturday into Sunday. There will still be plenty of dry hours but check the Severe Weather team 11 forecast for the latest timing.

Much cooler weather blows in early next week making it feel more like early fall. Highs will only climb into the low 70s and lows will dip into the low 50s.

